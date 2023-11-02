NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 2: India Mobile Congress announced the winners of the much-anticipated IMC 2023 Awards, on the second day of the three-day long affair at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. With over 16 diverse award categories, the IMC Awards are renowned for recognizing outstanding achievements in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT) sectors.

Also Read | Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Instagram To Develop Customisable ‘AI Friend’ Feature To Let Users To Create Friends According To Their Liking.

The award ceremony witnessed the unveiling of the brightest stars of innovation and excellence in the industry and brought together a panel of esteemed technology experts and industry luminaries to honor the most remarkable businesses, innovations, and institutions in the field. Out of all the 28+ Indian Academic exhibits at IMC 2023, Delhi Technical University (DTU) won the 'Best Education Institute Exhibit of the year' for showcasing the most innovative idea of an Auto Solar Panel Cleaning and Underwater Robo.

The IMC 2023 Awards showcased a diverse range of categories, reflecting the dynamic nature of the industry. From cutting-edge 5G deployments to innovative software solutions, each winner exemplifies excellence in their respective domains. With an eminent jury comprising of technology experts and distinguished doyens from the industry, the Awards this year recognized the latest and the best of the ICT and TMT industry and put up a spectacular and memorable show throughout the event with their innovative ideas, giving a path to future of Technology and Telecom.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2024: NTA Begins Registration Process for Session 1 at jeemain.nta.ac, Know How To Apply.

Some of the distinguished awards honoured during the ceremony were: Most innovative 5G case deployed for the year, Best MSME in telecom ecosystem, Best made in India telecom innovation, Sustainable growth award for organization in telecom ecosystem, Most innovative telecom software, Privacy & authentication driven solution of the Year, Best on-campus startup of the year, Biggest Indian telecom technology exporter of the year and many more.

The well deserving winners who highlighted the award nights with their marvellous efforts and triumphant the evening in their specific categories are as below:-

A Special Recognition was also given to a start-up 'Athman Acrobatics Shoes' for their unique innovative idea at a young age.

This year, IMC witnessed some great development in multiple sectors of Tech and Telecom, including exemplary innovation and ideas not only from the market leaders but also from start-ups who showed that their ideas were no less than those on the top and hold a promising future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)