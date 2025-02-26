PNN

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], February 26: IMC Foundation, a Ludhiana-based NGO dedicated to social and human welfare, has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to education. Under the noble initiative of the Honorable Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Bhagwant Mann, the foundation's Patron, Satyan Bhatia, donated 115 laptops to various schools across Punjab.

Guided by the motto "A Step Towards Humanity," IMC Foundation has been actively involved in numerous philanthropic efforts. While the organization is widely recognized for its contribution to building Sun & Rain Shelters for soldiers patrolling the borders, its dedication to advancing education is equally commendable.

This recent donation aims to bridge the digital divide in education by providing students with essential technological resources to enhance their learning experience. By equipping schools with laptops, IMC Foundation is empowering young minds with digital tools necessary for academic excellence and future career opportunities.

Expressing his thoughts on the initiative, Satyan Bhatia stated, "Education is the cornerstone of a progressive society. At IMC Foundation, we believe that every child deserves access to modern learning tools, and this initiative is a step towards making quality digital education a reality for students in Punjab."

The generous contribution was well-received by educators and students alike, as it aligns with the government's vision of promoting digital literacy in the region. Several school representatives expressed their heartfelt gratitude to IMC Foundation for their support in fostering a more technologically equipped learning environment.

IMC Foundation continues to lead by example, reaffirming its commitment to humanitarian causes and societal development. As it moves forward with its vision, the organization remains dedicated to creating a positive impact in education and beyond.

