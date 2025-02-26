Lakhimpur Kheri, February 26: A two-year-old tigress that strayed into a village in the buffer zone of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and attacked two villagers was allegedly killed by locals on Wednesday, officials said. The villagers of Phulwaria clubbed the tigress to death on the spot. Saureesh Sahai, the Dudhwa Buffer Zone deputy director, said forest officials retrieved the carcass from the village in the Palia tehsil and sent it to the range headquarters.

A case against unidentified persons had been lodged at Palia police station under provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act and a probe taken up up, he added. Tiger Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

Tigress Beaten to Death in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh: Villagers in Lakhimpur Kheri killed a tiger with a stick after it attacked a woman, breaking her neck. The woman is currently undergoing treatment pic.twitter.com/jOKPVrZk8g — IANS (@ians_india) February 26, 2025

The injured villages were admitted to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. Sahai said the animal's post-mortem was conducted according to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines and the viscera sent to ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, for detailed analysis.