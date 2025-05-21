SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: In a moment of immense pride for the Indian film industry, Mr. Abhay Sinha, President of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), has been unanimously elected as the Vice President of FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Associations) and FIAPF Headquarters ASBL, the global apex body representing film producers from over 30 countries at the FIAPF Annual General Assembly held on 17th May 2025 in Cannes, France.

Under Mr. Abhay Sinha's leadership, IMPPA, which has been in existence since 1937, has grown into a dynamic and internationally active organization, supporting Indian producers and filmmakers both at home and abroad. He has worked tirelessly to improve the status and recognition of Indian content creators.

One of his key achievements includes leading IMPPA's participation at the Cannes Film Festival for the second year running in 2025. More than 40 Indian films and delegates took part, showcasing India's rich and diverse cinema on a global platform. He also contributed as a speaker on the panel discussion at the Bharat Pavilion, titled "Changing Paradigm of Film Screening: Theatres to OTT, Digital Platforms and Beyond," offering valuable insights into the future of film viewing and distribution.

Beyond international engagements, Mr. Abhay Sinha has played a vital role in shaping better film policies across India, including improved subsidy systems in Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other states. He has also worked to make Film Certification easier and pushed for greater industry representation in national film bodies.

He has addressed critical industry concerns, including Virtual Print Fees (VPF), exhibition challenges, and taxation reforms to ease financial burdens on Producers and Distributors. In addition, he has also actively raised concerns about the proposed 100% tariff by the United States on foreign entertainment content. Through his public statements and writings, he has highlighted the threat such tariffs pose to cultural exchange and the global reach of Indian cinema, urging for fair trade policies that protect the creative and economic interests of Indian filmmakers.

As the founder of Yashi Films, Mr. Abhay Sinha has produced over 150 feature films in various languages and more than 5,000 TV episodes. He is the creator of the International Bhojpuri Film Awards (IBFA), the first and only global award platform for Bhojpuri cinema, which has been hosted in multiple countries and supported by Indian tourism bodies. These events have taken Indian regional cinema to international audiences and given Bhojpuri artists a global stage.

Mr. Abhay Sinha's election as FIAPF Vice President is a defining moment for Indian cinema, marking a stronger voice for Indian producers on the global stage and opening new opportunities for collaboration and growth.

