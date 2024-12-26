PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26: India's manufacturing ecosystem is undergoing rapid changes with the onset of new and emerging technologies to meet domestic and global needs. A technology enthusiast's quench gets satisfied when he sees and experiences an innovative and revolutionary technology. IMTEX is where every technology enthusiast will have something to see, experience, and carry.

Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA) to Organise the 22nd Edition of IMTEX

Over 1,100 Exhibitors from 23 Countries Set to Showcase Cutting-Edge Manufacturing Technologies Across 90,000 Square Metres

Being a part of IMTEX is an amazing experience, as the exhibition creates a welcoming atmosphere for its visitors, showcasing the machine tool industry in a grand light. Every business visitor who attends IMTEX considers it a privilege to do business, and importantly, it is one of those top-notch exhibitions that showcases a new and confident India.

Organized by Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA), IMTEX, Tooltech & Digital Manufacturing 2025 will be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru, Karnataka, from 23 to 29 January 2025.

IMTEX 2025 is very special as it is set to surpass all its previous editions, occupying 90,000 square meters of space in eight halls. Over 1,100 exhibitors from 23 countries showcasing new products and technologies in the form of live machines are expected to participate. Countries like Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Spain, Taiwan, and the United States of America have separate pavilions. IMTMA anticipates participation from around 2,000 trade delegations representing various user industries.

Tooltech, focusing on tools and dies, and Digital Manufacturing, showcasing Industry 4.0 and additive manufacturing advancements, will be held as concurrent shows. International Seminar on Machining Technologies, to be held on 24 and 25 January, will throw light on the emerging technologies in metal cutting technologies. International experts from various countries will deliberate upon the innovations and global best practices.

The exhibition will have interesting parallel events, such as i2 Academia Square comprising Academia Pavilion with institutions presenting innovative projects undertaken by students, helping bridge the gap between academic and industrial circles. Manufacturing Technology Quiz Contest along with TechTalk will be added attractions.

IMTMA will be holding the 'Engagement with Overseas Buyers' on 25 and 26 January, as part of the buyer-seller meet promoting exports of the Indian machine tool industry. Further, the Jagruti-IMTMA Youth Programme, an initiative to raise awareness about the latest advancements in the manufacturing industry, would help students stay updated with technological developments.

Two new seminars will be organized in IMTEX 2025 for the first time.

IMTMA, along with ACMA (Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India), will be holding an Auto Components Industry Transformation Summit on 26 January. The seminar is expected to further buttress machine tool and auto component industry relations.

JMTBA Seminar on Export Controls for Japanese Machine Tools will be held at IMTMA Technology Centre in Bengaluru on 27 January 2025. The seminar will help strengthen business relations between India and Japan.

Engineering at its best

The kind of innovation that exists in industry at every level, small, medium, or large, finds its place in IMTEX. The exhibition has consistently showcased advancements in technologies, from traditional machines to cutting-edge CNC and digital manufacturing solutions, giving a first-hand view of the capabilities and potentials of technologies that are on display.

This results in facilitating technology transfer and collaborations and encourages foreign investments, driving innovation and development in the Indian and Asian machine tool and manufacturing industries.

"In this edition, exhibitors are expected to display cutting-edge technologies that are vital in addressing the need for quality and precision manufacturing in every industry sector," according to Mr. Jibak Dasgupta, Director General & CEO, IMTMA. "There is renewed enthusiasm among exhibitors and visitors to forge relations, enhance opportunities, and advance manufacturing to new levels," he adds.

For more information about IMTMA, please visit: https://www.imtma.in/

About IMTEX, Tooltech & Digital Manufacturing 2025

IMTEX, Tooltech & Digital Manufacturing 2025, organized by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA), is one of India's premier exhibitions showcasing the country's manufacturing prowess. Scheduled from 23-29 January 2025 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, the event will feature over 1,100 exhibitors from 23 countries, across 90,000 square meters in eight halls. The exhibition will highlight cutting-edge technologies in machine tools, automation, and digital manufacturing, alongside concurrent events such as the Tooltech and Digital Manufacturing shows, international seminars, and buyer-seller meet programs. IMTEX serves as a global platform for technology exchange, fostering business collaborations, innovation, and export opportunities within the machine tool and manufacturing sectors.

For more information about IMTEX, please visit: https://www.imtex.in/

