PNN

New Delhi [India], June 27: AVG Logistics Limited (BSE - 543910, NSE - AVG), a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, is pleased to announce the successful inauguration of its Electric Vehicles (EVs) into operations at Tata Steel on June 23, 2025. This strategic initiative underscores AVG Logistics' commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible logistics solutions.

Also Read | Islamic New Year 2025 Mehndi Designs: Exquisite Henna Patterns, Simple Muharram Mehendi Ideas and Unique Designs To Apply on Both Front and Back Hands (Watch Videos).

The launch event, held at Tata Steel's premises, marks a significant step in reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transportation within the industrial logistics sector. The newly introduced electric fleet will be utilized for intra-plant and short-haul deliveries, contributing to Tata Steel's and AVG's shared vision for a greener future.

With this launch, AVG Logistics continues to lead by example, driving transformation in logistics through digitalization, sustainability, and a customer-centric approach. We are proud to be the first movers in India to introduce 55-ton high-capacity electric trucks launched by TATA Motors in the year 2025 into commercial operations of AVG. It exemplifies our commitment to green mobility, innovation, and long-term carbon neutrality. The deployment of high-payload electric vehicles is also expected to contribute to boosting the company's revenue by expanding service capabilities, improving operational efficiency, and aligning with the growing demand for green supply chain solutions across key industries.

Also Read | ‘F1’ Movie Actor Brad Pitt's Home Ransacked in Los Angeles, Police Investigate Burglary.

Mr. Sanjay Gupta Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited, said, "This milestone reinforces our pledge to sustainability and reliability; by deploying electric vehicles in collaboration with an esteemed partner like Tata Steel, we strive to set a benchmark for green logistics in India. This is just the beginning of a long-term vision where clean energy and efficient transportation go hand-in-hand."

The introduction of EVs not only strengthens AVG Logistics' commitment to innovation and responsible business practices but also sets the tone for an industry-wide shift towards greener supply chain solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)