Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: InCorp Advisory, an Ascentium Group Company and a leading provider of corporate services, has announced the launch of DealDesk - a platform featuring curated, high-quality investment opportunities across India. Developed by professionals with deep expertise in investment banking and corporate restructuring advisory, the platform showcases strategic, distressed, and growth-oriented deals.

DealDesk bridges the gap between capital and credible opportunities, offering investors well-structured, pre-vetted deals with due diligence completed in advance to ensure alignment with their objectives and long-term value creation.

Manish Modi, CEO at InCorp Advisory, said, "With DealDesk, we're bridging the gap between quality deal flow and investor confidence. Every opportunity featured on the platform is backed by rigorous evaluation from our Investment Banking and Restructuring experts, so investors can make decisions grounded in insight, not instinct."

As India's investment ecosystem continues to evolve, DealDesk is designed to bring structure, credibility, and opportunity under one roof. It reflects InCorp Advisory's larger vision of blending strategic insight, financial expertise, and technology to make investing more informed and effortless.

