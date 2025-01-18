NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 18: The results of India's two most prestigious bouquets of digital awards, the India Digital Awards (IDA) and the Digital Responsibility Awards (DRA), given away annually by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), were announced at the India Digital Summit (IDS), organised on January 16-17, 2025.

The 15th edition of the IDA was given away in four categories, divided into 47 subcategories, recognizing, honouring and celebrating digital excellence. Dilip Asbe, Managing Director & CEO at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was given the Best Digital Person of the Year: Impact Legend. Alakh Pandey, Founder & CEO, PhysicsWallah was given the award for the Best Digital Person of the Year: Growth Catalyst. Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder & CEO, Zepto, received the award of the Best Digital Person of the Year: Digital Trailblazer. Jar was selected for the award as the Best Digital Start-Up of the Year.

Asbe was selected for the Best Digital Person of the Year: Impact Legend award in recognition of his being one of the architects of lasting influence in the digital domain. The award underlines his sustained excellence, unparalleled contributions, and visionary leadership that has redefined industries.

Pandey was awarded the Best Digital Person of the Year: Growth Catalyst in honour of his being one of the driving forces behind ventures that accelerate growth and impact. The award recognizes his role in the digital sector as a change-maker, who bridges the gap between innovation and sustained success, shaping the evolution of their industries.

Palicha's award for being the Best Digital Person of the Year: Digital Trailblazer celebrates his role in the industry as a pioneer, known for his innovative approach, challenging traditional norms and setting new benchmarks. His lasting contribution to the digital domain is in carving out niche solutions and building strong foundations for future success.

Jar became the Best Digital Start-Up of the Year as a company pertaining to the arena of Internet or Mobile that was started or incorporated on or after 01 January 2020 and has demonstrated commendable growth in its operations at a brisk pace and promises to make it big in the industry in near future.

The bouquet of the Digital Responsibility Awards (DRA) has been instituted by IAMAI with a focused view to address the issue of digital divide prevalent in India in various forms by encouraging digital enterprises and entrepreneurs to walk the extra mile in this regard. DRA recognises and celebrates companies who have displayed exceptional initiatives to bridge the digital disparities through various activities. The DRA 2025 was given away in eight categories. Below are the names of the DRA categories with the winners, which were announced at a gala ceremony on January 16, 2025 at the IDS:

Winners of The Digital Responsibility Awards 2025

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body with over 600 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups. IAMAI has been instrumental in shaping India's digital economy. IAMAI advocates free and fair competition, and progressive and enabling laws for businesses as well as for consumers. The overarching objective of IAMAI is to ensure the progress of the internet and the digital economy. Its major areas of activities are public policy and advocacy, business to business conferences, research, promotion of start-ups and promotion of consumer trust and safety.

