New Delhi, January 18: Narayana Murthy's family wealth reportedly drops by nearly INR1,900 crore amid a significant decline of Infosys share price. The decrease in the Murthy family's net worth happened as of the price of Infosys shares went down, which resulted in a loss in their financial value.

Infosys, which is the second biggest IT services company in India, saw its share price drop by almost 6%, bringing it down to INR 1,812.70 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The decline in Infosys Share price led to a decrease of around INR 1,900 crore in the total wealth of Narayana Murthy and his family. Narayana Murthy Warns Mass Migration to Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad Amid Climate Change.

As per reports, the five members of the Murthy family collectively owned a 4.02% share in Infosys, which was valued at around INR 30,300 crore after the recent drop in Infosys stock prices. Narayana Murthy held a 0.40% stake in the company, while his wife, Sudha N Murty, owned 0.92% at the end of the September quarter. Their son, Rohan Murty, had a 1.62% stake, and their daughter, Akshata Murty, owned 1.04%. Additionally, Narayana Murthy's grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, held a 0.04% stake in Infosys.

After the decline in Infosy's share price on Friday, the combined 4.02% stake held by the five family members was reportedly valued at INR 30,334 crore. It represents a drop from Thursday's valuation of INR 32,236 crore. Infosys's share prices fell even though the company reported strong financial results for the December quarter, which included an 11% rise in consolidated net profit compared to the same period last year at INR 6,806 crore. Narayana Murthy Purchases Luxury Apartment in Bengaluru’s Kingfisher Towers, Know Price and Other Details About Infosys Founder’s New Flat.

Infosys also saw its operational revenue increase by 8% year-on-year, reaching Rs 41,764 crore. This growth prompted the company to raise its revenue forecast for the current financial year to between 4.5% and 5%.

