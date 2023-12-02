Goa [India], December 2 (ANI): The Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is set to host the second edition of India Energy Week (IEW) in Goa from February 6 to 9, 2024.

Building on the success of the first edition held in Bengaluru in February 2023, IEW aims to be a catalyst for transformative discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaboration within the energy sector.

The inaugural edition saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event, emphasizing the unprecedented possibilities within India's energy sector.

The forthcoming IEW 2024 is projected to draw over 35,000 attendees, 350 exhibitors, 400 speakers, and 4,000 delegates from over 100 countries.

The event will showcase India's intricate energy landscape, marked by a diverse energy mix, rapid growth in renewables, and challenges tied to energy access, urbanization, and economic development.

IEC 2024 will address key themes such as the global south's energy transition, building a future-ready energy stack, the roadmap for alternate fuels, and the impact of localization, regionalization, and globalization on energy-related industrialization and manufacturing processes.

The event will focus on India's commitment to climate change mitigation, with aggressive net-zero emission targets by 2070 and a 50 per cent renewable energy share in power generation by 2030.

The confluence of factors makes IEW 2024 a significant platform for the global energy sector, showcasing India's potential as the 3rd largest energy consumer globally.

The event will facilitate dialogue among policymakers, business leaders, and energy pioneers, offering opportunities for collaboration, discovery, and partnership strengthening.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted India's commitment at IEW 2023, stating, "To power our rapid growth, India is exploring new pathways to meet spiking energy demand domestically and internationally, while ensuring our transition to net-zero. Our multipronged strategy to diversify our energy mix safely and sustainably will see India transition to a gas-based economy, bolstered by alternative energy sources including renewables, biofuels and green hydrogen."

IEW 2024 promises to be a world-class platform, featuring exhibitions, specialized pavilions, and a strategic conference with high-level panels, leadership roundtables, and keynote speeches.

The event aims to spotlight India's efforts in creating a secure and sustainable energy system, making it a crucial gathering for the global energy sector. (ANI)

