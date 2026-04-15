A case of alleged child marriage in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district has led to legal action after a 14-year-old girl gave birth at a local hospital. Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the minor boy identified as her husband, officials said.

The incident came to light when hospital authorities alerted police after discovering the girl’s age during her admission for delivery earlier this week. What Is Romeo-Juliet Clause? Supreme Court Pushes POCSO Reform for Teen Relationships.

According to preliminary reports, the two teenagers were schoolmates in the Munsyari region and had been in a relationship. About a year ago, they reportedly married in a local temple without legal sanction. Following the ceremony, the couple moved to Pune, where the boy reportedly found employment at a private firm. The girl’s father was also working in the same city as a security guard.

The situation came to the attention of authorities when the girl returned to her hometown and was taken to a district hospital by her in-laws as she went into labour. Medical staff, upon learning she was a minor, informed the police in accordance with legal requirements. Mallikarjun Mutya Booked: POCSO Case Registered Against Self-Proclaimed ‘Godman’ in Karnataka’s Yadgir After Distressing Video Goes Viral.

Officials confirmed that a formal case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and verify the ages of those involved.

Under Indian law, any sexual relationship involving a minor is treated as a criminal offence under the POCSO Act, irrespective of marital status. Authorities said the law is designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Police are also examining how the alleged marriage was conducted and whether other individuals may have facilitated it.

Officials from the Child Welfare Committee have said that the girl and her newborn are under medical supervision, with arrangements made for their care and safety. The minor boy is currently reported to be in Pune and has not yet returned to Pithoragarh. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate him as part of the investigation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).