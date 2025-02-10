New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The third edition of India Energy Week 2025 is set to kick-off on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurating the four-day mega event.

IEW 2025 promises unparalleled global participation from Ministers, CEOs, and industry leaders. The first two editions were held in Bengaluru and Goa, respectively.

The India Energy Week over the previous two editions has grown and transformed itself into a prominent part of the global energy calendar.

"IEW 2025 is poised to be bigger, diverse, and more impactful than its previous two editions," Petroleum minister Hardeep Puri told reporters Monday.

"India Energy Week 2025 (IEW'25) is set to be the first major global event on the energy calendar and the most comprehensive and inclusive energy gathering of the year, especially in light of recent global developments that are expected to have a transformative impact on the energy market," the minister added.

Minister Puri encouraged visitors to explore pioneering technologies developed by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Key exhibits include ONGC's deep-sea simulation game, HPCL's indigenous Solid Oxide Fuel Cell System, BPCL's LPG cylinder ATM, and CSIR's e-tractor.

Compelling themes in the 2025 edition include energy security, just and orderly energy transition, collaboration, resilience, energy transition, capacity building, innovation, and digital advancements.

The showpiece energy event, spanning over 1 lakh square metre, will be the second-largest energy event globally, event in terms of participation (Ministers and CEOs), exhibition space, sessions. More than 70,000 delegates are expected to converge over the four days.

On the sidelines, a Clean Cooking Ministerial, focused on strengthening collaborative efforts to accelerate the global adoption of clean cooking solutions, is set to be held.

The event will serve as a platform for India to showcase its valuable insights and best practices from the highly successful Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

The IEW 2025 will see participation from over 20 Foreign Ministers, Deputy Ministers (from Qatar, UK, Russia, Brazil, Tanzania, Venezuela) along with heads of international organisations (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries - OPEC, International Energy Forum-IEF, International Energy Agency-IEA, Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia-ERIA) and 90 CEOs from Fortune 500 energy companies (like Honeywell, PetroBras, Technip Energies, ADNOC, Baker Hughes, Vitol), Petroleum minister Hardeep Puri told reporters.

There will 10 country-specific pavilions.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers is setting up Sustainable Mobility Pavilion under the theme "People-Centric Mobility Ecosystem" at India Energy Week 2025, showcasing 15 models of cutting-edge technology for 2W, 3W and 4W vehicle categories demonstrated by 10 auto manufacturers. (ANI)

