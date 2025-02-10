New Delhi, February 10: Union Minister of Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday informed that about 330 trains from eight different stations in the Prayagraj area carried 12.5 lakh passengers back to their homes on Sunday. Stressing that the Indian Railways is working on war footing to make sure that devotees come in and go back smoothly during the ongoing Mahakumbh, the minister said that even as rush is not coming down, the Indian Railways -- by running one train each from these stations in just above 4 minutes -- is making sure that devotees don't have to wait after their holy dip.

Ahead of the next pious Amrut Snan of Maghi Poornima on February 12, one rake of these trains is catering to on an average 3,780 passengers in a single trip. Reviewing the situation at a meeting with zonal abd divisional railway officials, Chairman Railway Board and CEO, Satish Kumar, mentioned that Prayagraj Junction, along with 7 other stations, are fully functional. “Despite the continued rush, special and regular trains are running at full capacity from these 8 stations from Prayagraj area. The closure of only one station, Prayagraj Sangam, two days before and two days after any Amrit Snan is a routine practice,” Kumar informed. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw Dismisses Reports of Prayagraj Station Closure, Says ‘Train Services Are On’.

“This is done on the suggestion of Prayagraj district administration and was done all through previous holy baths, the Amrit Snans. There is nothing new in it,” he added. “The fact remains that by 3 pm today, more than 201 special and regular trains had already departed from the 8 stations including the crucial Prayagraj Junction carrying more than 9 lakh pilgrims,” said Kumar. The Indian Railways has urged the media and public in general not to fall prey to isolated media reports regarding services being affected at the crucial Prayagraj Junction. Prayagraj Junction Closed to Due to Passenger Rush? Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Dispels Rumours, Says 'All Mahakumbh Mela Railway Stations Operating Smoothly'.

Running 330 trains on a normal day by Indian Railway is an evidence of its unwavering commitment to the people of India, said the government, adding that passengers are advised to refer to official railway sources for the latest updates and to avoid misleading information.

