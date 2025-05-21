New Delhi [India], 21 May (ANI): India's tea exports have reached a record high, with the country exporting 255 million kilograms of tea worth USD 924 million in 2024.

To sustain this growth, the Tea Board of India is exploring new international markets while maintaining traditional ones.

Tea Board India's Deputy Chairman Saurav Pahari on Wednesday highlighted that India's tea exports have increased by 10% from 2023, reaching a 10-year high.

Speaking at an event celebrating International Tea Day in the national capital, Pahari said, "Indian exports are doing very well. It's unprecedented. We exported USD 924 million worth of tea. We're now reaching out to newer markets while maintaining our traditional ones."

India is currently the second-largest tea exporter, surpassing Sri Lanka. The Tea Board is targeting non-traditional markets like Canada and Australia, which have shown increasing interest in Indian tea varieties.

The Board plans to enhance tea tasting infrastructure across growing regions and introduce globally certified courses to develop professional tea tasters and establish centers for tea tasting certification that will promote brand value and export readiness.

The Tea Board will engage youth in tea-growing regions as master trainers to build a skilled workforce.

"Youth in tea growing regions will be engaged as master trainers by partnering with companies," Pahari explained. The Board also announced plans to collaborate with the Spice Board to create innovative tea flavours for export markets, leveraging India's expertise in both sectors.

The comprehensive approach combining market expansion, infrastructure development, and skilled workforce training demonstrates India's commitment to strengthening its position in the global tea market.

India accounts for 10 per cent of the world's tea exports, sending tea to more than 25 countries, including the UAE, Iran, Russia, the USA, the UK, Iraq, and others. Black tea accounts for 96% of exports.

The government has also undertaken several initiatives through the Tea Board, including the formation of more than 300 Self-Help Groups (SHG), more than 400 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) and 17 Farmer Producer Companies (FPC). (ANI)

