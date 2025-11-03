VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 3: The India Habitat Centre (IHC) has been recognised by the World Book of Records, London, for its outstanding contribution to promoting sustainable development, cultural exchange, public engagement and intellectual collaboration. The recognition celebrates IHC's role as a premier institution advancing innovation, dialogue and environmental stewardship in India and beyond.

The certificate was presented at a ceremony held at Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, attended by Prof. (Dr.) K.G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre; Shri Santosh Shukla, President & CEO, World Book of Records, London; and Shri Shakti Tiwari, Adjudicator & Secretary, World Book of Records, London. Shri Sandeep Kapoor, Deputy Director, IHC; Shri Sandeep Tandon, Chief Operating Officer, Habitat World; Shri Amar Nath, General Manager, IHC; and other IHC officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) K.G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, said: "This recognition is a proud moment for all of us at India Habitat Centre. Not only have our hospitality and conference facilities set new benchmarks, but our cultural programming too has flourished with consistently high participation. Several new initiatives, from the Bharat Bodh Kendra, which celebrates India's civilizational legacy through curated resources on art, music, spirituality, history and philosophy, to educational programmes at the Habitat Learning Centre (HLC) are creating meaningful impact. It is heartening that students trained here are now securing good placements. This honour reaffirms IHC's mission to serve as a vibrant hub where knowledge, culture and sustainability converge for the greater good."

Shri Santosh Shukla, President & CEO, World Book of Records, London, added: "The India Habitat Centre exemplifies institutional excellence -- seamlessly combining environmental responsibility, cultural vibrancy and intellectual leadership. We are proud to recognise its contributions to fostering dialogue and development at a national and global scale."

The World Book of Records (WBR) is one of the eminent international organisations that catalogues and authenticates world records across diverse fields. Powered by Alma (India), WBR invites individuals and institutions from around the world to document and celebrate achievements that inspire excellence and innovation.

