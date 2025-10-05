New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that India today is pioneering in the area of communications, technology, and AI.

He stated that the country is at the forefront of the digital revolution, boasting 944 million broadband users and the world's second-largest mobile subscriber base.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of Kautilya Economic Forum in the national capital, Scindia stated, "If you look at 944 million broadband users... let me say this, the leading digital nation of the world. You have the second-largest number of mobile subscribers in the world. So India today is pioneering in the area of communications, in the area of technology, in the area of AI."

Speaking about the India Mobile Congress (IMC), which is scheduled in New Delhi from October 8 to 11, he said the IMC is no longer just India-centric but has evolved into an Asia and global-centric mobile congress, with delegations expected from 150 countries, nearly 7,000 delegates, and 1,500 exhibitors.

The congress will spotlight cutting-edge innovations in 4G and 5G use cases, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other new technological hallmarks, marking a new era of progress in the sector.

The Minister added that the government's focus on telecom and digital infrastructure, including AI and semiconductor missions, has spurred innovation and manufacturing within the country.

He highlighted the government's ambitious initiatives like the AI Mission and the Semicon Mission, backed by a Rs 76,000 crore outlay, aimed at building a robust semiconductor value chain in India. From Gujarat to Assam, semiconductor fabs are coming up, with India producing its first indigenous chip.

He added that India is now the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, with major global and domestic players contributing to its tech ecosystem.

The IMC will feature seven verticals aimed at contributing 10 per cent of global patents, with a strong emphasis on enhancing telecom service quality and consumer accountability.

Scindia also spotlighted the vibrant innovation ecosystem fueled by domestic startups and entrepreneurs such as Tejas Networks, VVDN, and Dixon, alongside the strong presence of global tech majors.

With seven strategic verticals under focus, the IMC aims to contribute 10 per cent of global patents, leveraging India's significant research inputs in international bodies like 3GPP and ITU. (ANI)

