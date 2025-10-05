Mumbai, October 5: Kurgaon village has been declared the most beautiful village in Maharashtra's Palghar. Besides the award, the village also earned a cash prize of INR 50 lakh. Notably, Kurgaon is among the eight villages in the Palghar district that have been selected for the "Beautiful Village Award" under the RR (Aaba) Patil Beautiful Village Award Scheme.

The scheme was implemented by the state rural development department for the 2023-24 financial year. According to a report in PTI, among the eight villages from Palghar, the Kurgaon gram panchayat has been declared the most beautiful. The village was also honoured with INR 40 lakh as the district-level winner and an additional INR 10 lakh as the taluka-level winner. Cyclone ‘Shakti’ Alert in Maharashtra: IMD Issues Cyclonic Storm Warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Other Districts; Heavy Rains Expected From October 4-7.

In total, Kurgaon village won a cash prize of INR 50 lakh, according to a release from the Palghar Zilla Parishad. As per the release, the taluka-level winners, each receiving INR 10 lakh cash prize, include Palghar's Kurgaon, Talasari-Amgaon-Achchad, Wada's Hamrapur, Vikramgad's Vasuri, Mokhada's Khodala, Vasai's Khanivade, Jawhar's Jhap, and Dahanu's Gholwad villages.

The awards were presented on Saturday, October 4, during the closing ceremony of the "Employment Fair and Service Fortnight", organised under the chief minister's 150-day action programme. The winning gram panchayats were felicitated by Ganesh Nail, State Forest Minister and Palghar's Guardian Minister. Palghar Horror: Denied Sex, Man Rapes Minor Fiancee, Then Strangles Her to Death Near Mumbai; Accused Arrested.

Speaking at the event, Naik said, "This initiative will inspire positive competition among villages, encouraging cleanliness, environmental conservation, sustainable development, and public participation."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2025 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).