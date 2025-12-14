New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): India has emerged as the global leader in learning about Generative AI (GenAI), recording an impressive 3.6 million enrollments in 2025, the highest worldwide, according to a report by online learning platform Coursera.

This surge is a significant reflection of India's rapid transition toward a digital, AI-ready workforce, according to Coursera's 2025 Learner Trends report.

Also Read | 'A Walk for Your Kidney': Renowned Hospital Celebrates Its 4th Anniversary by Organising a Walkathon in West Bengal's Kolkata.

Prepared by surveying 32.8 million learners, the report added that GenAI continued to dominate India's learning patterns in 2025.

The report further added that Indian learners are enrolling in both introductory and advanced GenAI programs at an accelerating pace, with the country now recording three GenAI enrollments every minute--up from one per minute last year.

Also Read | Bondi Beach Shooting: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Terror Attack in Australia's Sydney, Expresses India's Support for Fight Against Terrorism.

Popular courses such as Google AI Essentials, Generative AI for Everyone, and Generative AI: Introduction and Applications have driven this massive growth in AI education, the report stated.

Beyond AI, learners continued building strong foundations in data, cybersecurity, digital marketing, project execution and finance, reflecting a workforce preparing for increasingly specialised, digital-first roles.

This surge in skills development is also translating into tangible outcomes. Coursera's Learner Outcomes Report 2025 reveals 95 per cent of Indian learners reported positive career results such as securing a new role or progressing in their current one, 55% reported a salary increase, and 96% reported personal benefits like greater confidence and a deeper sense of achievement.

Observing the trends, Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director, India and Asia Pacific, Coursera, said, "With a young, ambitious workforce and a fast-growing digital economy, India has a unique opportunity to lead globally in the AI era - but this will require rapid skilling at scale."

An EY report indicates that GenAI could reshape 38 million jobs and add USD 1.5 trillion to India's GDP by 2030, yet only 3 per cent of organisations currently have the talent to fully harness its potential.

With the World Economic Forum estimating that 38 per cent of India's core skills will evolve in the next five years, the need for rapid workforce readiness is more urgent than ever. Achieving India's ambition to become a global AI talent hub will require expanding access to industry-aligned learning pathways that can equip millions with job-ready capabilities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)