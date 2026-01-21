Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Wednesday said India has set an ambitious target of contributing 10% of global patents to future 6G standards, while simultaneously moving close to achieving complete 4G saturation across the country.

"By end of June this year, we aim at providing full 4G saturation across every length and breadth of India," the minister said.

"The standardization process, driven primarily by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and 3GPP, emphasizes AI-native networking, integrated sensing, and terahertz (THz) spectrum usage to enable applications like holographic communication and digital twins," the minister said.

"We have seven verticals within Bharat 6G which are working assiduously on technology, equipment, use cases, policy making which is being reviewed on quarterly basis," he said.

While speaking with ANI on the 6G Roadmap of India, Union Minister said, "We initiated the 6G vision documents in 2022, which is active and has grown from 12 organisations to 18 hundred organisations. Not only technology-driven companies, but also our IITs and other respected institutions, involve all our entrepreneurs across the board. Our target is to contribute 10% of the patterns to the 6G formulations"

Speaking further on the 4G saturation, Minister Scindia said, "4G saturation involves all operators working to ensure that every village has connectivity. There are close to 39,000 villages that were still not connected when we rolled out the project. 21,000 towers were installed, and another 5,000 towers will be erected by June of this year to connect the entire length and breadth of India"

Recently, Jyotiraditya Scindia had said India has the 2nd largest 5G subscriber base, only second to China, and is among the fastest adopters of the technology in the world.

"With over 400M+ 5G users, India today stands as the world's second-largest 5G subscriber base and among the fastest adopters globally", stated Scindia in his X post.

He emphasised on how India is setting global benchmarks in scale, speed and digital transformation.

Since its launched in 2022, 5G services are now available across the country with a major base of 99.6% and with a population coverage of 85% in the country. As of March 2025, 4.69 lakhs 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) have been installed by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) across the country which is one of the fastest rollout of 5G network, as per the data released by Ministry of Communications in December 2025. (ANI)

