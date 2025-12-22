New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): India leads the global 'AI Advantage' score at 53 points, which is much higher than the world average of 34 points. This score shows the real impact of Artificial Intelligence at work by measuring how much time workers save, according to the EY 2025 Work Reimagined Survey.

The report shows that India is among the fastest countries to adopt Generative AI. Many workers in the country say that using this technology helps them do their work better and faster. About 62 per cent of Indians use this technology at work regularly. Most bosses and workers agree that it helps with making decisions and improves the quality of their tasks.

India also has a Talent Health score of 82. This is the highest score among all the countries that were studied. This score looks at how employees feel about their office culture, the rewards they get, and their learning opportunities. The average global score for this is only 65. In India, many workers feel trusted and empowered by their managers.

"India has made strong strides in AI adoption, and organizations are taking a more intentional approach to balancing productivity, skills, and employee experience," said Anurag Malik, Partner and National Leader - People Consulting, EY India. He added that the real impact comes from how employers use technology to strengthen talent health and workforce resilience.

"Rewards remain a core driver of talent health globally, contributing roughly 32% to the overall score. Employees in India continue to prioritise fundamentals such as bonuses (40%), flexible schedules (33%), cost-of-living aligned compensation (32%), and wellbeing benefits (31%). Employers, however, are placing almost equal emphasis on AI skill-building resources (34%) alongside bonuses (35%) and flexibility (33%)," the report said.

The report mentions that culture is a big part of why people feel good at their jobs. A large number of employees say their workplace culture has improved. Many feel a strong connection with their teams. This leads to better teamwork and better leadership behaviour in many organizations.

Even though many people think learning is important, the actual time spent on learning is still low. Most workers spend less than 40 hours a year learning about AI. The survey notes that workers who spend more time learning are less likely to leave their jobs. Learning more also helps them save more time every week. (ANI)

