Oslo [Norway], June 6 (ANI): India is working to become a credible and competitive alternative destination in the global maritime sector and has committed USD 20 billion for infrastructure development focused on enhancing multimodal logistics, port connectivity, and trade facilitation, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

Delivering a keynote speech at the India country session, India@NorShipping on Thursday, the Union Minister highlighted India's growing maritime capabilities, including a favourable policy-induced investment environment, proven shipbuilding strength, circular economy efforts, and innovative financing plans to accelerate sectoral growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister said, "These goals envisage India as a modern, self-reliant, inclusive, and globally engaged economy. In this journey, the maritime sector is central--not just as a driver of growth, but as an enabler of resilience, sustainability, and strategic connectivity.

"India has launched wide-ranging efforts to expand port infrastructure, integrate logistics systems, and improve ease of doing business for the private sector. These reforms are already bearing fruit in the form of increased port efficiency, stronger cargo flows, and rising investor confidence," he said.

The Shipping Minister also highlighted strengthening of maritime connectivity and supply chains with strategic corridors like IndiaMiddle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), the Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC), and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "To support these efforts, India has committed USD 20 billion for infrastructure development focused on enhancing multimodal logistics, port connectivity, and trade facilitation. India is working to become a credible and competitive alternative. Through policy incentives, ease of doing business, and infrastructure enhancement, we are laying the foundation for India to emerge as one of the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047."

Emphasising the need for a Green and Sustainable Maritime Future, Sonowal added, "India is establishing three Green Hydrogen Hub Ports-- Kandla, Tuticorin, and Paradip-- to support the manufacturing of green hydrogen and its derivatives and to pioneer the use of alternative fuels in the maritime domain. We are also proud to lead under the IMO's Green Voyage 2050 initiative, assisting developing countries in their energy transitions."

At a special session titled "India: The Resurgent Shipbuilding Destination" introduced delegates to India's expanding shipbuilding ecosystem. The session spotlighted India's transition into a global hub for new-age, sustainable vessels, backed by modern infrastructure, scalable capacity, and international collaborations. Emphasis was laid on how India is leveraging its scale advantage and policy reforms to position itself as a shipbuilding powerhouse.

Sonowal said that India's maritime digital ecosystem is undergoing a transformation. Initiatives such as ONOP (One NationOne Port Process), National Logistics Portal (Marine) and MAITRI - Virtual Trade Corridor are creating a unified national platform for port services and EXIM trade, he said.

He added that the efforts of the government are improving operational transparency, reducing transaction time and building real-time data systems.

"We are also engaging with global partners to establish Virtual Trade Corridors that will digitally connect ports, enabling seamless cargo movement and reducing bottlenecks," he added. (ANI)

