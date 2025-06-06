Seattle, June 6: Amazon laid off more employees from its new Kindle and Alexa units in 2025. The latest round of Amazon layoffs impacted around a hundred positions. The e-commerce giant said that the latest move was aimed at helping it improve overall efficiency and streamline its operations. This year, Amazon announced that it would cut 14,000 roles in order to save billions in costs and limit hiring.

Addressing the latest Amazon layoffs round, the company spokesperson said that the move was made to help the team and programmes to operate more efficiently. The Amazon spokesperson further said that the decision to layoffs was difficult, but it eliminated only a small number of roles within the Books organisation. In April 2025, it was reported that the e-commerce company had laid off 100 employees from its Devices and Services divisions to improve efficiency. It also cut staff from the Wondery podcast division and stores. Procter & Gamble Layoffs: FMCG Major To Reduce 7,000 Jobs, 15% of Its Non-Manufacturing Positions Globally Over Next 2 Years.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy took the initiative to start cutting jobs to reduce the "excess of bureaucracy". As a part of this decision, the Amazon layoffs will also target the managers. Despite the layoffs, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant continued hiring employees for various roles. In the fourth quarter, Amazon hired 4,000 employees compared to the last year.

Amazon shares rose 0.3% on Thursday, but overall, they were down 5.6% in 2025. This year, the Amazon layoffs are expected to continue affecting more employees as the e-commerce giant aims to save USD 2.1 to USD 3.6 billion annually. Amazon's upcoming rounds of workforce reductions, part of Andy Jassy's strategy, will cut more roles to speed up the company's operations. Microsoft Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Hundreds of More Jobs Weeks After Laying Off 6,000 Employees, 3% of Its Global Workforce.

As per previous reports, Amazon layoffs would help increase direct reports, review pay structures and limit senior role hiring. In 2025, the layoffs have affected nearly 62,000 employees in the tech sector. The companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft, Intel and others have reduced their workforce to operate lean and focus on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).