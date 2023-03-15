Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): IndiaLand, a company that specializes and pioneers in real estate development for IT parks, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Industrial Estates and malls, has announced the launch of Phase 3 of its IT Park in Saravanampatti, Coimbatore. With 100 per cent occupancy in its first two phases totalling 1.3 million square feet, IndiaLand has become the top choice for IT/ITES companies like Robert Bosch, Cognizant Technologies, Amazon, and BirlaSoft, among others.

IndiaLand's Tech Park provides a secured and integrated facility with a green concept, offering occupants a myriad of amenities, including a modern food court, shops, a fitness and physiotherapy center, a sports center, a medical center with ambulance service, banks and ATMs.

The upcoming third phase, covering 4 lac square feet, is expected to be ready for occupation by April 2024. With Grade A commercial inventory in Coimbatore nearing zero, IndiaLand's latest initiative will provide opportunities for more companies to establish themselves in the city, which is now considered the upcoming IT/ITES hub in South India. The current market situation in Coimbatore is highly promising, making it an ideal destination for businesses looking to expand their operations.

Moreover, the city of Coimbatore is undergoing significant infrastructural upgrades, including an airport expansion, construction of the Western Ring Road, general road-widening projects, and plans to make Coimbatore a smart city. These initiatives are expected to make the industrial powerhouse even more convenient and favourable for companies.

Coimbatore is known for its strong talent pool, which has been well harnessed by corporate leaders, especially in the post-pandemic world that allows for unique work culture. IndiaLand's Tech Park in Coimbatore is a testament to the city's potential, and more and more tech companies are jumping on the bandwagon.

IndiaLand also owns industrial estates in Oragadam, Chennai, and Hinjewadi, Pune, both occupied by leading MNCs. The IndiaLand Global Tech Park, located in Hinjewadi, Pune, has a total gross leasable area of 4 lac square feet and is currently housing the likes of Atlas Copco, Zscaler, SteepGraph, Matter Motors, and Dynamisch. Furthermore, an additional 7 lac square feet of space will be available for leasing within the next six months with built-to-suit options. IndiaLand has also recently inaugurated Grand High Street, a mall adjacent to their IT Park in Hinjewadi, Pune, as part of Phase 1.

Address: IndiaLand Tech Park Private Ltd., Chil Sez, Saravanampatti, Coimbatore - 641035.

