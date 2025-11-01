New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): India's automotive industry witnessed robust growth in October 2025, buoyed by festive season demand and strong consumer sentiment.

Major automakers, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, Toyota Kirloskar, and Kia India -- all reported healthy year-on-year (YoY) gains across key segments.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported total sales of 69,894 units, including 53,792 domestic units and 16,102 exports, marking an 11 per cent YoY growth in exports.

The company's SUV duo, Creta and Venue, achieved their second-highest ever combined monthly sales of 30,119 units, reinforcing Hyundai's leadership in the SUV segment.

In October 2025, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 220,894 units, which is its highest-ever monthly sales volume. Domestic sales reached an all-time high of 180,675 units. The sales to other OEM were at 8,915 units and exports were at 31,304 units.

TVS Motor Company clocked total sales of 5.43 lakh units, beating estimates of 5.39 lakh. This represented an 11 per cent YoY increase from 4.89 lakh units. Two-wheeler sales rose 10 per cent to 5.25 lakh units, while electric vehicle (EV) sales grew 11 per cent to 32,387 units. Exports surged 21 per cent to 1.15 lakh units, and three-wheeler sales soared 70 per cent to 18,407 units, highlighting broad-based growth across categories.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported total auto sales of 1.2 lakh units, in line with expectations, up 26 per cent YoY. Domestic passenger vehicle sales climbed 31 per cent to 71,624 units, driven by continued demand for SUVs. Exports rose 15 per cent to 4,015 units, while three-wheeler sales advanced 30 per cent to 12,762 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold 40,257 units domestically and exported 2,635 units, continuing its steady growth trajectory.

Kia India achieved a record-breaking month, posting its highest-ever sales of 29,556 units, up 30 per cent YoY. The Sonet led the charge with 12,745 units, followed by the Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV (8,779 units) and the Seltos (7,130 units).

Overall, October 2025 underscored the industry's strong recovery, with SUVs and EVs driving momentum amid festive cheer. (ANI)

