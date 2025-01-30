PNN

New Delhi [India], January 30: upEducators, India's fastest-growing EdTech company specializing in professional development for educators, recently organized the International Maths Teachers' Olympiad. The event aimed to recognize and reward excellence in mathematics education, providing a platform for educators to showcase their innovative teaching methodologies. With over 2,200 educators from 1,800 schools across 20 countries participating, the Olympiad was a resounding success.

The competition assessed educators across three distinct levels:

Primary Level (Grades 1-5):

* Hema Lynette Fernandes, Ambassador International Academy, Dubai* Rashika Agrawal, Sunbeam School Varuna, Varanasi (Joint winners)

Secondary Level (Grades 6-10):

* Mamata Nath, KD Ambani Reliance Foundation School, Jamnagar* Meghana Marathe, Baroda High School, Vadodara (Joint winners)

Higher Secondary Level (Grades 11 and above):

* Dr. Shalini Verma, Delhi Public School, Gurgaon

Structured into two phases, the event aimed to honor educators for their innovative and effective teaching practices. In the first phase, participants undertook a 40-minute online assessment that evaluated their knowledge in key areas such as Technology Integration, Innovative Teaching Strategies, Classroom Management, Student Engagement, Inclusive Mathematics Education, and Differentiated Instruction. The top 200 educators from this phase advanced to the final round, the Maths Educator Excellence Award.

In the second phase, selected participants were required to submit a comprehensive lesson plan and a short video demonstration, highlighting innovative teaching strategies in math education. Top performers received rewards worth Rs10 lakhs, which included cash prizes and exam vouchers from Google and Microsoft.

Following the event, upEducators conducted eight masterclasses for all participants, led by National Awardee Teachers and industry experts. These sessions covered various topics, including Transforming Maths Education with Artificial Intelligence, Innovative Teaching

Strategies in Maths, Unleashing the Power of Digital Manipulatives, Gamification in Education, and Exploring Math's Motion with GeoGebra and Desmos by National Awardees like Manoj Kumar Singh, Sangeeta Gulati, and Achala Verma. The masterclasses aimed to further empower educators with cutting-edge tools and methodologies, promoting continuous professional development.

"We are thrilled by the exceptional talent displayed in the International Maths Teachers' Olympiad," said Ankush Bhandari, Founder of upEducators. "The dedication and passion shown by educators across the globe is truly inspiring, highlighting the vital role educators play in shaping the next generation of learners. We at upEducators are honored to support their professional journeys and remain committed to fostering a global community of exceptional educators."

