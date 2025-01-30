New Delhi, January 30: Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the second half of 2025. These new smartphones will be the latest addition to the Samsung Galaxy Z series. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will arrive with the latest specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series was recently launched in India. The Galaxy S25 series includes Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones. Following the launch of the Galaxy S25 series in January, rumours are already circulating about Samsung's next major release, which may be the next-generation foldable smartphones.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to be launched in the second half of 2025, which me be around July or August this year. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price could start at around INR 1,64,999 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 price may be around INR 1,09,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anticipated to be slimmer and lighter than its predecessors to enhance user experience. Rumours suggest that it will likely feature an 8-inch internal display. Additionally, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to come with a 6.85-inch main display and a 4-inch external display. It is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2500 processor. Additionally, Samsung is reportedly developing an affordable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, which is anticipated to be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor.

