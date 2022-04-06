Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI/Nova Realtime Solutions LLP): On the occasion of the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA)'s 60th-year celebration commemorating April 14-15, 2022, the entire theme revolves around 'Indian Pharma - Global Healthcare.' IDMA greets all to be a part of history, enjoy the present and progress in the future.

With the welcome note of Daara Patel, Secretary General - IDMA, Bharat Shah, Chairman - IDMA Diamond Jubilee Organising Committee, Mahesh Doshi, Immediate Past National President - IDMA, Dr Viranchi Shah, National President - IDMA, the two-day extraordinary platform will kick start with the Chief Guest, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers' speech.

Also Read | Elon Musk Will Not Get Special Treatment on the Micro-Blogging Platform, Says Twitter.

Showcasing endeavors of the Indian Pharmaceutical industry, the festivity will create a wide-ranging atmosphere, an exceptional opportunity to exchange ideas and insights offered to network with more than 25 speakers, promoter leaders, c-suite professionals and investors from the industry involved.

The panel discussion extends from 'Its Role in Global Vaccine Development' 'The Pharma Industry: Pivoting for Tomorrow', 'Private Equity: Fuelling Growth in Pharma SMEs' and 'Disruption: Enhancing Value from Manufacturing to Consumer & 'Inflection Point: Positioning India as the Global API Hub.'

Also Read | ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings 2022: Babar Azam Retains Top Spot, Imam-Ul-Haq Rises to No. 3.

Most importantly, the release of IDMA 60th Year Annual Publication 2022, Felicitation of IDMA Diamond Jubilee Core Team and Presentation of Various important and Prestigious Awards will be the notable attractive traits during the event.

The day next will bring in the Welcome Address by Dr. Viranchi Shah, National President - IDMA and Management Tips for Entrepreneurs - Inspiration from Ancient Scriptures by Dr. Gnanvatsal Swami Life Coach & Eminent Speaker.

The Chief Guest, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles will deliver Valedictory Speech.

With the Vote of Thanks by Mehul Shah, General Secretary - IDMA, the Diamond Jubilee celebration will conclude on a successful note.

For Details Contact:

Melvin Rodrigues, +91 9821868758, actadm@idmaindia.com

Sheetal Golatkar, +91 9987463691, sheetal@novarealtime.com This story is provided by Nova Realtime Solutions LLP. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Nova Realtime Solutions LLP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)