New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Indian stock indices traded largely steady on Friday morning, continuing the trend from the past few sessions.

At the time of writing this report, Sensex was a few points up and the Nifty was a few points higher from their previous closing.

Also Read | Citadel Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden's Amazon Prime Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The benchmark stock indices have been largely steady this week due to a lack of firm cues for investors.

For fresh cues, investors will continue to monitor the earnings of listed companies along with the latest pattern of foreign investments in Indian stocks.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: Man Murders Wife, Chops Her Body Into Pieces in Manesar; Arrested.

Also, investors would eye US monetary policy meeting scheduled for May 2-3. In the US, the interest rate is currently at 4.75 to 5.00 per cent, which was near zero during the initial days of the pandemic.

"There is global support for the ongoing rally in the Indian market. The mother market, the US, is doing well supported by better-than-expected earnings from Big Tech companies. The latest GDP numbers from the US indicate a strong but slowing economy," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Stay invested in mid-cap IT. Long-term investors can utilise weakness in large-cap IT to accumulate these stocks. Banking stocks will remain resilient," Vijayakumar added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)