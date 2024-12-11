India's first BRICS Educational Expedition concludes in Ahmedabad with an MoU

New Delhi [India], December 11: MoU signed between Russia BRICS Project Office and BRICS Youth Alliance to further educational and cultural ties between India and Russia

The three-day BRICS Educational Expedition (BEE) held at the Gujarat University (GU) campus concluded on Monday with signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Russia.

The MoU, signed between the Russia BRICS Project Office for International Youth Cooperation, the BRICS Youth Alliance and the Creative Industries Foundation of the Ulyanovsk Region was done to further cultural and educational ties between India and Russia.

The three-day expedition held training and collaborative sessions aimed to create a community of young leaders committed to promoting the values and principles of BRICS.

The BEE was a collaboration with the Project Office for International Youth Cooperation "Russia-BRICS", the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh), Russia, BRICS Youth Alliance India, Gujarat University and GUSEC.

Diana Kovela, Head of the BRICS Education Expedition, who is in India and signed the MoU on behalf of Russia said, "We are here to celebrate the creation of BRICS Educational Expedition called BEE. We already share very close ties with India and this MoU is another attempt to further boost cultural and educational ties between Russia and India."

"The BRICS Educational Expedition is an attempt to foster ties among BRICS nations. Through BEE, we are trying to bring the youth on one platform to increase the understanding about member countries of BRICS and support youth initiatives" - Madhish Parikh, Head of the BRICS Youth Alliance in India said.

Gujarat University Vice Chancellor, Dr Neerja Gupta, Srinivasa Rao Sureddi, CEO of GUSEC, Madhish Parikh, Founding Director of the BRICS Youth Alliance and International BRICS Experts were present during the opening ceremony of the event on Saturday.

BRICS is a collective of countries -Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Expanding its footprints, BRICS added Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt to the grouping last year.

