Mumbai, December 11: A male humpback whale embarked on an incredible sex journey spanning three oceans, covering over 8,100 miles (13,046 kilometres) from Colombia’s Pacific coast to Zanzibar in the Indian Ocean, driven by the instinct to find a mate or sex, a recent study reveals.

The whale began its remarkable journey near Colombia’s eastern Pacific coast and concluded it off Zanzibar in the southwest Indian Ocean, travelling a staggering 8,106 miles (13,046 kilometres), according to researchers. Study co-author Ted Cheeseman, a PhD candidate at Southern Cross University and director of Happywhale, explained that the whale likely followed eastward currents through the Southern Ocean and may have interacted with humpback populations in the Atlantic during its travels. Humpback Whales Caught Having Sex: First-Ever Sighting of Whales Indulging in Sexual Activities - And They Were Both Male.

Humpback whales are known for their predictable migration patterns, typically travelling over 5,000 miles annually between feeding grounds near the poles and tropical breeding areas, sources say. They rarely move in an east-west direction or interact with other populations. However, this male’s record-breaking 8,106-mile journey suggests that their migration behaviours may be more adaptable than previously believed. Whale Attack Caught on Camera in US: Humpback Whale Destroys Boat Throwing 2 Fishermen Into Water off New Hampshire, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Researchers believe the whale's journey was primarily driven by the urge to mate, as it increased its chances of reproduction by interacting with a different breeding population. However, the study suggests other factors might have influenced this remarkable voyage, including environmental changes affecting food distribution, climate change, and population growth among humpback whales, which heightens competition among males during feeding and breeding seasons.

