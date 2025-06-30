New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Industrial production activity in India moderated month-on-month with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growing 1.2 per cent in May, against 2.7 per cent recorded in April, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data.

In May, the growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity the were (-) 0.1 per cent, 2.6 per cent, and (-) 5.8 per cent, respectively.

The Quick Estimates of IIP stand at 156.6, up from 154.7 in May 2024. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing, and Electricity sectors for May 2025 stand at 136.3, 154.3, and 216.0, respectively.

As per the revised calendar, the Quick Estimate of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) will now be released on the 28th of every month (or the next working day if the 28th is a holiday).

The index is compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases .the revision policy of IIP.

Release of the Index for June 2025 will be on Monday, July 28, 2025. (ANI)

