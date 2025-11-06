PNN

New Delhi [India], November 6: Supported by the Ministry of Justice, approved by the Supreme Court of India, and in association with FIT India, the All India Judges Badminton Championship 2025 highlights a unique national initiative in which the judiciary leads by example to promote fitness and a balanced lifestyle.

The championship aims to encourage health, camaraderie, and sportsmanship across the judicial fraternity. Participation is expected from the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, Hon'ble Judges of the Supreme Court of India, and the Hon'ble Chief Justices and Judges of various High Courts across the country.

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be graced by the Honble Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, Hon'ble Justice Shri Vikram Nath, and the Hon'ble Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with other distinguished members of the judiciary. The event will be held on 29 and 30 November 2025 at the Thyagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi.

The event is being organised by Deka Events, led by former international badminton player Ms. Abantika Deka.

This championship is a wellness initiative of the judiciary, signalling a clear message: public institutions can model active, preventive health practices and inspire wider society to adopt fitness as a daily habit.

