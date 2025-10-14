New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): India's mobile phone exports have registered another strong performance, according to a press release by India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA). The release stated that smartphone exports crossed an estimated USD 1.8 billion in September 2025, reflecting a year-on-year growth of over 95 per cent compared to September 2024.

August and September are traditionally low-export months for the mobile phone industry due to production adjustments and seasonal shipment cycles. Despite this, exports in September 2025 remained exceptionally strong, demonstrating the robust ecosystem that has taken shape within the country.

"During April-September 2025, mobile phone exports are estimated to be USD 13.5 billion, as compared to USD 8.5 billion during the same period last year, marking a growth of over 60 per cent. This confirms that India's mobile phone manufacturing sector continues to build scale, efficiency, and reliability - the three pillars of sustained global competitiveness," the release noted.

The United States, UAE, Austria, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom remain the top destinations for Indian mobile phone exports. The United States is estimated to account for nearly 70 per cent of total exports during April-September 2025, compared to 37 per cent during the same period last year.

Exports to the U.S. have surged from USD 3.1 billion in April-September 2024 to an estimated USD 9.4 billion in April-September 2025, a remarkable growth of almost 200 per cent. This transformation underlines India's growing role as a trusted source for global smartphone brands serving advanced markets.

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, said, "The sustained rise in exports reflects the strong foundation of India's mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem. Global value chains are now deeply anchoring here. The surge in exports to the advanced economies demonstrates global trust in India's capability to deliver quality, scale, and reliability."

ICEA estimates that mobile phone exports will reach approximately USD 35 billion in FY 2025-26, compared to USD 24.1 billion in FY 2024-25.

"India's mobile phone industry is firing on all cylinders. The next phase of growth will depend on our ability to sustain the scale and competitiveness achieved so far. We must continue expanding this scale to a level that anchors sustainable exports and drives the deepening of the component and sub-assembly ecosystem within the country," added Mohindroo. (ANI)

