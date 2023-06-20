New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Indigo and Vistara have received approval for two new international routes.

Indigo's Delhi-Tbilisi (Georgia) and Vistara's Delhi-Bali routes have been approved by the regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The operations in these routes will start on August 7 and August 1, 2023, respectively.

The new routes are part of the airline operators' expansion plans. Air traffic, both domestic and international, has seen a rise after the pandemic, partly due to pent-up demand.

Passengers carried by Indian domestic airlines during January-May 2023 were 636.07 lakhs, as against 467.37 lakhs during the corresponding period of 2022, Directorate General of Civil Aviation data showed.

In the month of May, 132.14 lakh passengers were carried by Indian domestic airlines. They registered an annual growth of 36.10 per cent and monthly growth of 15.24 per cent. (ANI)

