Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has made it to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) list for sixth consecutive time, making it the only Indian bank to get featured in the prestigious list.

The CDP list is a global environmental disclosure system that ranks companies worldwide basis contributions made towards encouraging environmental transparency and performance.

Managing Director and CEO Sumant Kathpalia said the bank is commited to reduce specific carbon emission by 50 per cent over the next four years.

It has transformed all its pioneer branches and lobbies into green plastic-free zones and is getting them LEED certified.

The lender is supporting a tree plantation drive under which 50,000 trees will be planted in cities where the pollution index is high.

It has installed solar solutions of 675KW capacity to reduce carbon emission worth 8,278 tonnes. Besides, the bank has created water harvesting capacity of about 70 million cubic metres. and restored 15 lakes and two drainages systems.

Roopa Satish, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, CSR and Sustainable Banking, said the bank is determined to take a leadership position in mitigating the impact of climate change through committing long term targets and deploying a strategy to invest in clean energy and energy efficient projects.

"We recognise that embedding sustainability aspects into our business and aligning our products, services and operations with our ESG strategy contributes not only towards betterment of the society at large, but also helps the bank to emerge as a strong long- term focused organisation," she said. (ANI)

