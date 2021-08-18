Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune (SIBM Pune), successfully conducted its Global Consulting and Technology Conclave - Manthan 2021 had the central theme "The Imminent Smart Future: A discourse around the current and future digital transformation", on the 7th and 8th of August 2021.

With an Opening note by Christian Sarkar, renowned author and co-founder of the Regenerative Marketing Institute, the first day saw leaders from across the industry, such as Thomas Kuruvilla, Global Board Member, and Managing Partner, ADL Middle East, Arthur D Little, Ryan Lowe, Partner, People Advisory Services, Ernst & Young LLP, Priyanka Jaitly, Director - Management Consulting (People & Organization), PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Dipali Ved, Associate Director Talent Management, Deloitte, Navneet Prasad, Associate Partner- Human Resources, KPMG India, Khalid Raza, Associate Director, Talent, Ernst & Young LLP, Rudra Shankar Roy, General Manager & Leader in Supply Chain, Process Automation, Strategy Consulting & Transformation, IBM, Santosh Sreedhar, Partner, Avalon Consulting, Saurabh Uboweja, Managing Partner, BOD Consulting, Venugopal G, General Manager, and Head, Digital Advisory 4.0, Bosch Digital, Kanishka Mohan, Associate Partner, RedSeer.

Also Read | Tata Tigor EV Unveiled in India; Check Launch Date, Bookings, Features & Specifications.

They touched upon a spectrum of subjects such as the significance of commitment, capacity, innovation, reinvention, and generational transformation of the industry. Their discourse on the emergence of the gig economy, the importance of having a talent ocean rather than a talent pool for an organization, and the significance of technology as a facilitator of optimal productivity in all verticals of an organization enabled the students to realize the true potential of human resilience navigating rapid technology advancements.

The final day welcomed a plethora of industry experts and thought leaders including Anirudh Patil, Global Head, Bain Capability Network, Bain & Company, Ganesan Ramachandran, Managing Director, Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Inder N Dua, Partner, Infosys Global Consulting, Nakul Banga, Associate Partner, Mckinsey & Company, Subhankar Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director & Head HR - Asia Pacific & Japan, Lenovo, Nilesh Mahajan, Vice President, Reliance Jio Platforms Limited, Sumit Singh, Head of Human Resources, Lava International Limited.

Also Read | Camila Cabello Says She's Lucky to Have a 'Nurturing Partner' Like Beau Shawn Mendes.

Their spectrum of thought-provoking discussions started with a unique glimpse of what the future may look like for professionals and the skills that might become indispensable to successfully navigate one's career. The students got a sneak peek into the rapidly evolving customer perspectives, emerging mega-trends, and disruptions impacting the domain of Consulting and technology in the future.

The invigorating sessions served as a masterclass for students, underscoring the significance of agility, the first-principles approach, and future-proofing the businesses to adapt to the changing ecosystem. The conclave ended on a high with a closing note by Daniel McCarthy, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Emory University.

Speaking about the event, Prof. Sandeep Bhattacharya Head Corporate relations at SIBM Pune stated " It was an absolute privilege for our students to get this opportunity to listen and interact with industry stalwarts" and Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Director SIBM Pune and Dean Faculty of Management Symbiosis International (Deemed University ) shared "Global Consulting and Technology Conclave - Manthan 2021 gave the students an insight about the prevalent and futuristic trends of the consulting and technology sector which made Manthan 2021 an astounding success"

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)