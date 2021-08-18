Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Tigor EV today in the Indian market. The Tigor EV joins the Nexon EV in Tata's electric vehicle range. The newly unveiled Tigor EV will come with Ziptron electric powertrain technology, cosmetic tweaks, a new and bigger battery pack. The bookings for Tata Tigor EV are now open and customers can book their car by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000. The company will announce the pricing of Tigor EV during its launch event on August 31, 2021. Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 6.57 Lakh; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Tigor EV offers a peak power output of 55kW (74bhp) and a peak torque of 170Nm. It gets a 26kWh Lithium-ion IP67 rated battery pack and motor with an 8-year warranty. The Tigor EV can achieve a 60kmph sprint in 5.7 seconds.

A thrilling performance and advanced technology awaits you! Experience safety and reliability as you #EvolveToElectric. Book the all new Tigor EV now.#TataMotorsEV #TataMotors #EvolveToElectric pic.twitter.com/NtVG0OjYal — Tata Motors Evolve To Electric (@Tatamotorsev) August 18, 2021

Tata Motors claims that the battery can be charged using a fast charger and a 15A home socket as well. With the help of a fast charger, the battery will be charged up to 80 percent in one hour whereas the 15A home socket will charge it in 8 hours.

Tata Tigor EV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

On the inside, the newly unveiled Tigor EV comes loaded with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system connected to Harman audio system, a silent cabin, automatic climate control, a push-start button and more. For safety, it comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, hill descent control and hill ascent control.

