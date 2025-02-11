Infopercept to Conduct Webinar on SEBI's Cyber Security and Resilience Framework (CSCRF)

SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 11: Infopercept, a global platform led managed security service provider, is set to host an insightful webinar titled "Understanding SEBI's CSCRF Guidelines: Strategies for Compliance and Resilience."

Also Read | 'Newtopia' Review: Critics Give Thumbs Up to Jisoo and Park Jeong-Min's Humorous Korean Zombie Thriller.

This webinar is part of Infopercept's ongoing series, 'CISO Trusted Strategies for Cybersecurity,' and will focus on addressing the critical cybersecurity and compliance challenges faced by SEBI-regulated entities in India.

Deepak Bhavsar, Director, Infopercept Consulting, remarked, "With the increasing focus on cyber resilience and regulatory compliance, SEBI's CSCRF guidelines present a roadmap for safeguarding the financial sector in India. This webinar will bring together industry leaders and cybersecurity experts to discuss practical strategies and solutions to help organizations achieve compliance and enhance resilience."

Also Read | Promise Day 2025 Date in Valentine Week: Know the Significance, Importance and Celebrations of the Fifth Day of Love Week.

Joining Bhavsar for this webinar are:

* Kush Vyas - Security Solutions Architect at Amazon Web Services India (AWS India) with a focus on Privacy and Threat Detection.

Key Highlights of the Webinar:

* A detailed overview of SEBI's Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF).

* Practical strategies for building a robust Security Operations Centre (SOC).

* Guidance on aligning cloud architectures with SEBI's mandates.

* Insights into leveraging AWS solutions for secure, scalable, and compliant systems.

* A focus on the implications of SEBI guidelines for cybersecurity in the financial sector.

Mr. Bhavsar added, "This session aims to equip CISOs and Compliance Officers from SEBI-regulated entities with actionable insights to mitigate security risks, achieve regulatory compliance, and enhance their cybersecurity frameworks."

Event Details:

* Date: 13th February, 2025

* Time: 4:00 Pm To 5:30 Pm

* Location: Virtual Webinar

* Registration: Visit www.infopercept.com/events

The webinar will conclude with an engaging Q&A session, providing attendees with the opportunity to have their pressing queries addressed by the experts.

For more information, visit www.infopercept.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)