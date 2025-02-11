If you're a fan of Korean dramas, Newtopia is a must-watch. Starring Jisoo (Kang Young-Ju) and Park Jeong-Min (Lee Jae-Yoon), this series follows a young couple who breakup due to compatibility issues, only to face a zombie outbreak in Seoul. Park Jeong-Min plays a soldier trapped in a building during the chaos, while Jisoo, his ex-girlfriend, risks everything to save him. Critics have hailed the show as a surprising and “absolute fun” in the zombie genre. Check out the review roundup below. February 2025 K-Dramas: From Jisoo’s ‘Newtopia’ to Park Hyung-Sik's ‘Buried Hearts’, Here Are 9 Must-Watch Web Series to Rule Screens.

Times Now: "Newtopia is not your Train to Busan or Happiness. It's simply that one K-drama you'll want to invest in without much expectations. Because these zombies need a crash course to scare. They mock at horror, they make it horror-comedy. And you have absolute fun."

India Today: "Unlike traditional zombie dramas that focus on survival horror, Newtopia treats its undead antagonists more as obstacles to the characters' romantic and comedic developments rather than primary threats. While there are intense moments, the zombies are often portrayed in a way that enhances the humour rather than instilling fear. Their presence is crucial to the plot, but the true focus remains on how people react to the chaos, rather than on the terror itself."

Watch 'Newtopia' Trailer:

Jagran: The fight sequences, with gruesome zombie encounters, are matched by quirky, offbeat humour. There’s also a notable ensemble cast featuring Hong Seo-hee, Tang Jun-sang, Lee Hak-joo and Kim Jun-han, who all contribute to the off-kilter yet engaging atmosphere of the show.

OTT Play: "Newtopia's initial episodes are quite fascinating. Although there is a lot of chaos and bloody violence going on, Jisoo's charismatic acting and Park Jeon-Min's eccentric tactics makes this one a light-hearted watch."

For the unversed, Newtopia is available for streaming on Coupang Play and Amazon Prime Video.

