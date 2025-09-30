VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 30: Inkspell Elevate 2.0 brought together the brightest minds in marketing, digital, and innovation at DLF Auditorium, Cyber Park, Gurgaon to celebrate the mCube Awards and Unlocked Awards 2025. The event recognized trailblazers who are shaping the future of marketing, technology, and media through creativity, strategy, and innovation.

mCube Awards 2025: Innovate to Inspire

The mCube Awards 2025 celebrated marketing agencies and professionals driving digital excellence. Inextis Events was honored as Marketing Agency of the Year, while Justwords received Top Agency (Independent). The awards recognized organizations and individuals excelling in strategy, creativity, and results.

Unlocked Awards 2025: Celebrating Innovation and Impact

The Unlocked Awards 2025, presented by the Global Trends Forum and Inkspell Media, recognized enterprises and professionals who turned challenges into strategic advantages, highlighting innovation, resilience, and measurable impact.

Winners

Notable winners at Inkspell Elevate 2.0 included:

KSRTC, Mindshaft Media, Canara HSBC, Jagran Media, IIFL, Performics, Techmagnate, One Native Studio, Tata Teleservices,Jio, HDFC Bank, Rite Knowledge Labs, Times Group, Concept PR, HSBC Bank,PHD Media, HDFC Life, Minimalist, HFCL, MakeMyTrip, FCB Six (Crompton), Inextis, SRV Media, Mcanvas, Team Alo

Speakers and Fireside Chat

The evening featured a fireside chat on "Hyperlocalisation meets AI" with:

-Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta, Chief Experience Officer, Garage Collective

-Mr. Kishor Achhra, Regional Marketing Manager, BMC Helix

Their discussion highlighted how hyperlocal strategies, combined with AI, are reshaping marketing and customer engagement.

Jury Panel

The awards were adjudicated by industry leaders, including:

Adityan Kayalakal (Jupiter Money), Amitabh Biswas (Times Network), Amiya Swarup (Ernst & Young LLP), Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta (Garage Collective), Anshuman Chakravarty (Somany Ceramics), Devang Mehta (Anand Rathi Group), Imran Qadri (Harley-Davidson Motor Company), Madhavan Sekar (Amazon Pay), Prasad Pimple (Kotak Life), Rubeena Singh (NP Digital), Shalu Zala (HSBC), Sharmila Sandeep (CG Power), Shrishail Deshnur (Indira IVF Group), Shweta Srivastava (Dr. Reddy's Laboratories)

Partners

The event's success was made possible with the support of:

-Kenscio - Integrated Marketing Partner

-ED Times - Blog Partner

-NewsReach - Media Partner

-For Press Release - PR Partner

-India Creatives Industry Council - Media Partner

-Global Trends Forum - Media Partner

Inkspell Elevate 2.0 celebrated the transformative power of creativity, strategy, and technology in marketing. The event underscored the importance of innovation in driving business growth, inspiring professionals, and setting benchmarks for the industry.

For participation, partnerships, or sponsorships, contact info@inkspell.co.in or call Sanya at +91-78638 51515.

About Inkspell:

Inkspell Media creates high-impact industry events and corporate meetings, combining keynote sessions, panels, networking, and awards programs. Focused on "bringing the niche to the mainstream," Inkspell equips organizations with insights on innovation, emerging trends, and best practices for sustainable growth.

