Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI/SRV): Hackathons have become increasingly popular in recent years to foster innovation and collaboration in the digital age. These events bring together individuals with diverse backgrounds and skill sets to work together to solve problems and create innovative solutions to the problems.

MIT World Peace University, Pune is organising The Annual Innovation Hackathon HackMIT-WPU 2023 on the 1st, 2nd & 3rd of March 2023. It encompasses 500+ teams 200+ juries, 3000 + students, and several spectator heads to witness the extravagant event. This student-driven program will enforce students to create breakthrough innovations providing futuristic directions. It will encourage connecting Academia Business Ideas with New Technologies for Bigger Impact. The Innovators Hub in collaboration with the Google Developers Club will provide opportunities to ignited and inquisitive minds in promising to pose exciting innovative solutions to challenging problem statements.

Also Read | #Puducherry Railway Station, Which Comes Under the Tiruchi Railway Division, Will Soon … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The convenor of The Annual Innovation Hackathon HackMIT-WPU 2023, Prof. Dr Milind Pande, Pro Vice Chancellor, MIT World Peace University, is a believer in futuristic ideas, innovative technology and a staunch proponent of -- "Innovation is the unrelenting drive to break the status quo and develop a new where few have dared to go."

Keeping innovation in the brightest focus, MIT-WPU is proud to announce HackMITWPU 2023 to draw out the potential in our student community. The youth of today is poised to be able innovators of the country in the future. The three-day annual innovation spreads its wings in five tracks, Ideathon, Workathon, Pharmathon, Entrepreneurial & Made in MIT. The event will discuss, encourage, motivate, and nurture the Innovations and talents of the students. The theme of the HackMIT-WPU is 'A million Problems, Billion Minds.'

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates Womanhood.

This three-day technology discussion and deliberation will share the latest approaches to Innovation - Incubation and how to build a culture of innovation amongst the Students of MIT-WPU. The Hackathon will inculcate future-forward trends in Technologies, Management, Science and Social Science, Fine Arts, Liberal Arts, Sustainable Studies, and Public Health. The energy and excitement of the hackathon environment can be incredibly inspiring, and many participants report feeling a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction at the end of the event.

One of the critical benefits of hackathons is the opportunity they provide for networking and collaboration. Participants come from diverse backgrounds, including developers, designers, entrepreneurs, and business professionals, and they bring different perspectives and skill sets to the table.

To know more, visit - https://mitwpu.edu.in

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)