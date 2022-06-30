New Delhi [India] June 30 (ANI/GPRC): Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) announces admissions for their various Programs. This unique program offers a glimpse into the life of an IBCA student and provides the opportunity to get an insider's guide into the exciting world of hospitality and culinary arts.

IBCA is a leading institute in teaching and learning for comprehensive Bakery and Culinary programs with national and international certificates. Accredited with City and Guilds (London), Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, India (THSC), and National Skills Development Corporation, India (NSDC).

Dr Chef Balendra Singh Director Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts, IBCA says, "IBCA is one of the leading schools of its kind in North India. We have 20+ years of experience in the field of bakery and culinary arts and trained more than 12000 students globally. At IBCA, we assure you that we will provide guaranteed job placement as we have 120+ associated product partners. We have placed more than 150 students internationally who have learned the skills of top chefs and the best."

The following courses are available in the IBCA institute with their respective duration: 18 months Advance Course in Culinary (Level 3), 18 Months Course In Pastry (Level 3), 12 Months Diploma Course In Culinary (Level 2), 12 Months Course In Pastry (Level 2), 12 Months Certificate Course In Culinary (Level 1), 6 Months Course In Pastry (Level 1), 3 Months Basic In Culinary, 3 Months Basic In Pastry, Culinary Hobby Chef and Pastry Hobby Chef

Applicants seeking admission are required to fill the online application form available on https://www.chefibpa.com/. The admission prerequisites will be in accordance with the various regulatory bodies as amended from time to time.

Applications for Academic Year 2022-23 are open to applicants who have passed or will appear for the qualifying examinations under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognized Board of Education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE, or equivalents. The last date to apply is July 31, 2022.

For more information please visit the Website: https://www.chefibpa.com/

