Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19: Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, today announced the launch of the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India, a premium laptop designed to elevate user experiences through cutting-edge innovation. Co-engineered and imagined with Intel®, the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition merges sleek design, unmatched performance, and intelligent features, catering to professionals, creators, coders and everyday users to produce smarter, faster, and superior work. The Aura Edition takes PC computing to the next level by offering not just productivity and efficiency, but a complete AI experience.

Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India, said, "The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition marks a significant leap in AI-driven computing, setting a new industry standard. This product, imagined with Intel through a multi-year collaboration goes beyond exceptional engineering - it redefines personalized experiences with limitless possibilities. We are excited to bring the epitome of premium build and innovative technology, offering a unique blend of features tailored to enhance the user experience."

Unmatched Performance and AI Capabilities

This AI-powered PC, featuring the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), represents an elevated premium experience and accelerates productivity, creativity, gaming, and entertainment with exceptional performance, delivering more than 18 hours of battery life. Equipped with a powerful 8-core hybrid architecture and a high-performance GPU, the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition delivers seamless multitasking and exceptional speed. With Intel® Core TM Ultra processors (Series 2) offering up to 120 TOPS of AI performance, including over 45 TOPS from the integrated neural processing unit (NPU), it redefines efficiency in AI-driven tasks. The high- performance GPU brings your boldest ideas to life, while the smart NPU (40+ TOPs dedicated to AI) handles complex tasks in record time. The device supports up to 32GB of 8533MHz RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage, enabling smooth handling of large files and demanding applications, all while remaining cool even under heavy workloads.

Akshay Kamath, Director PC Client Category, Intel India, said "The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is the result of close co-engineering between Intel and Lenovo. At the heart of this new laptop is our new Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) which powers the next generation of AI PCs with exceptional CPU core performance, massive leap in graphics, and next gen NPU. The Intel® Core TM Ultra processors (Series 2 ) have been rearchitected from the ground up to not just significantly boost AI performance, but also deliver incredible battery life that rivals our competition. And of course, we continue to offer class leading connectivity features with integrated WiFi7 and Thunderbolt TM 4."

Innovative Features for Every Need

This device offers Smart Modes that adapt on-the-fly to user needs, whether for work, relaxation, or creativity. These modes dynamically adjust performance and system settings, providing optimal conditions for any activity. Attention Mode helps users stay focused by blocking distracting websites, while Wellness Features include eye wellness and posture warnings to combat fatigue. Smart Share enables AI-driven image sharing between smartphones and laptops, supporting both Android and iOS platforms. Smart Care offers real-time support and troubleshooting from Lenovo technicians, accessible via PC and phone through Lenovo's Premium Care Service.

Enhanced Collaboration and Privacy

This AI PC comes with a suite of collaboration tools designed to enhance video call experiences, including low light enhancement, virtual presenter, and background blur. Shield Mode safeguards privacy with features like privacy alerts, privacy guard, and auto prompt VPN, ensuring safety when working with sensitive information.

Sustainable and Creative

The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is certified carbon neutral and comes with a complimentary 2-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud, making it an exceptional choice for users who demand high performance, stunning visuals, and reliable connectivity in their creative endeavors. With its eco-conscious build, it also aligns with the growing demand for sustainable technology without compromising on innovation and functionality.

Seamless Connectivity and Extended Battery Life

Connectivity is seamless with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4, allowing for fast and stable wireless connections. Multiple ports, including Thunderbolt TM 4, provide versatile options for connecting peripherals and transferring data quickly. The 70WHr battery ensures extended creative sessions, maximizing the time between charges.

Tailored to You: Personalize as per your requirements

Lenovo continues to offer the 'Custom to Order' (CTO) option with the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, which permits customers to tailor the features like Processor, Operating System, and storage as per their requirements and build up the base model setup to a dynamic machine for a phenomenal experience. The CTO option is exclusively available on Lenovo.com, and the customized device will be delivered to customers in less that 25 days of purchase.

Pricing, Availability & Services

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is available at a price of INR 1,49,990 and will be available for purchase from Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading ecom websites, and other offline retail stores. The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition also offers Lenovo Premium Care service, an advanced support service that provides personalized hardware and software assistance from expert technicians with fast repairs when needed.

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).

To find out more visit www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

