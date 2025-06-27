Introducing MiQ Sigma: Built at MiQ's Bengaluru Centre of Excellence (CoE), the Industry's First AI Platform That Unifies the Programmatic Ecosystem

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27: Global programmatic media partner MiQ today announced the launch of MiQ Sigma, a groundbreaking AI-powered advertising platform, engineered and created by the innovation powerhouse at MiQ's Bengaluru Center of Excellence (CoE).

Built by a 300+ member strong innovation team in Bengaluru - one of the largest programmatic CoEs globally, MiQ Sigma reflects India's rising role in powering global advertising technology. The platform unifies 300+ data feeds and processes over 700 trillion signals across what people are watching, browsing, and buying, enabling traders to make media decisions in seconds.

Early Results Are Game-Changing

* +132% improvement in conversion rate

* -57% reduction in cost per action (CPA)

MiQ Sigma: Connecting the Fragmented Ecosystem

MiQ Sigma is the only AI-powered advertising platform that unifies data, technology, and campaign workflows across the entire programmatic ecosystem. Whether it's discovering audiences, planning smarter, or activating media across DSPs and channels, MiQ Sigma makes it faster, more intelligent, and deeply connected.

The platform was built to eliminate the long-standing fragmentation in programmatic advertising: disconnected insights, slow execution, and inefficient decision-making. It uses generative and agentic AI to power outcomes with unparalleled speed and precision.

"MiQ Sigma is a new paradigm that truly puts results first and allows a well-written prompt to slice through the complexity of our ecosystem - offering unparalleled opportunities for engineers and AI researchers to solve complex, real-world problems. It isn't just a product - it's a bold statement of what India can build when deep tech meets deep talent," added Ramya Parashar, COO of MiQ CoE. "Our team brought together AI, data science, and real-world programmatic knowledge to shape the future of advertising."

"In the past, marketers had to make arbitrary choices around what ad platforms to use for their campaigns, which caused a trade-off in reach and performance. MiQ Sigma is a single-point-of-entry for programmatic advertising where you can harness intelligence, discover audiences, and then use agentic AI to execute multi-platform media buys in a matter of seconds,"said Krishnakumar Govindarajan, CTO. "MiQ Sigma was built as an extensible, modular system - capable of ingesting massive datasets, applying LLM-based reasoning, and automating decision-making across DSPs. Our team in Bengaluru turned this complex vision into reality."

Key features that power MiQ Sigma include:

* MiQ Sigma Intelligence: Through complex data engineering and visualisation challenges that MiQ's Bengaluru Center of Excellence (CoE) addresses, powerful visualization featuring hundreds of diverse data feeds, spanning 'watching, browsing and buying' behaviors of over 1.7 billion global audience profiles, are connected together to provide marketers unmatched reach and insights

* Trading Agent: A frontier for AI and machine learning specialists in the CoE, campaign management and optimization features are supported by an interactive trading agent, trained on 15 years of MiQ trading data and underpinned by the three leading LLMs (Claude, Gemini, and Open AI). Through simple, natural language commands, the agent enables traders to make quicker multi-DSP decisions and take immediate action, automating what used to be manual analysis and improving performance.

* Gen AI Personas: MiQ's CoE AI engineers are at the forefront of applying generative AI to real business problems that brands encounter, as seen in the custom audience profiles, that bring audience planning to life in seconds. These personas can then form the basis of campaign development, turning insights into actions in minutes.

"Today is not just a launch--it's the culmination of everything we've built over the last 15 years," said Gurman Hundal, Global CEO and co-founder of MiQ.

"From day one, MiQ has believed in the power of agnostic partnerships, deep data intelligence, and human expertise to drive results. MiQ Sigma is the next evolution of that vision--enhancing core strengths with powerful new technology. In a fragmented and increasingly complex ecosystem, Sigma makes everything we do faster, smarter, and more connected--it's what powers MiQ to drive market leading outcomes, and gives our teams and clients a serious edge in a rapidly changing market."

Industry-Defining Partnerships

MiQ Sigma is integrated globally with top-tier tech partners including The Trade Desk, Google DV360, Amazon Web Services, Samba, Experian, Databricks, Celtra, Numerator, Circana, and more - offering a flexible, scalable foundation for next-gen programmatic.

"MiQ's commitment to building AI-driven, agnostic technology aligns with the future of programmatic, where marketers have greater control, flexibility, and performance across every channel," said Matt Fogarty, GM Channel Partners at The Trade Desk. "As a key integration in Sigma's development, we've worked closely with MiQ to push the boundaries of what's possible, and we're committed to supporting this platform as it establishes the new standard for programmatic advertising moving forward. This collaboration underscores the high caliber of engineering and product talent at MiQ." Join the Innovation and explore career opportunities at MiQ's Bengaluru Center of Excellence.

