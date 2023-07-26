BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with Privo to offer personal loans of up to Rs. 5 Lakhs at affordable interest rates starting at as low as 9.99%. One can get funds without collateral requirements and can apply for this offering at Bajaj Markets. An RBI-approved instant loan app, Privo is the lending arm of Kisetsu Saison Finance (India) Pvt Ltd. Credit Saison is the trade name. One needs to only meet the required eligibility criteria and submit the necessary documentation to get funds via the Privo Personal Loan. Here are some of the benefits one stands to enjoy when they opt for a Privo Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets.

- Paperless application process, helping one receive funds instantly

- Pocket-friendly interest rates starting from 9.99% p.a.

- Interest levied only on the amount utilised, reducing the overall borrowing costs

- Flexible tenure options ranging from 3 months to up to 5 years

- Maximum loan amount of Rs. 5 Lakhs to help one manage their financial requirements without any hassles

- Minimal processing charges varying between 1% and 3% of the total loan amount, along with applicable taxes

- Zero loan pre-closure charges, making it an affordable option

- Disbursal time of less than 5 minutes

Disclaimer: Aforementioned loan specifics can vary depending on the lender’s policies. Applying for a Privo Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets is simple and easy. Customers can opt for the credit solution completely online. One can also access other financial offerings such as insurance, investment options and many more.

