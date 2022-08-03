New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/ATK): RoboApe (RBA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are some of the tokens taking crypto to the next frontier and spreading the word to people who are new in the world of digital cash and assets.

The interesting aspect of these two tokens is that they're both meme coins altering the way the world interacts with meme coins and creating a space for more to follow in the crypto space.

Also Read | A Delegation of Odisha Legislative Assembly, Led by Speaker @BKArukha Called on President … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

RoboApe (RBA) might be a new coin but that doesn't take away from the prospects this token offers, while Dogecoin might still be deemed a relatively new token, it is still a coin that has secured its spot as a strong token to be purchased. Like RoboApe, the creators and team have put a lot of effort into making it a game changer in the blockchain industry. Here's why.

Dogecoin (DOGE) - All Dogs Go To Heaven

Also Read | OnePlus Ace Pro Launch Delayed, OnePlus 10T 5G To Debut As Scheduled.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the first meme coin that was created by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, who both came up with the idea after they saw the wild speculations that were going around about the existence of cryptocurrency at the time.

The creation of this coin not only marked the birth of meme coins which are coins created from the source material of viral memes, but also the start of the first dog coin. Despite its origins, Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that's doing well.

This is a coin that garnered the attention of crypto-savvy individuals and while the dip may have hindered it, crypto has always been volatile so Dogecoin (DOGE) is still a very smart choice.

RoboApe (RBA) - Aping The Success Of The Current King Of The JungleRoboApe is a meme coin that was created with a special utility that would allow it to give back more than it takes.

This is a token that will function as a community-driven DAO which will provide development, initiatives, resources, and decisions to the RoboApe (RBA) community. It being community-driven will assure the platform users of an automated and impartial ecosystem that will give a flawless framework for the organization of funding programs, and communication of different viewpoints while also establishing consensus on protocol improvement.

The RoboApe platform will allow the platform's users equal rights and freedom by putting voting structures in place to ascertain whether or not a proposal brought up on the platform should be approved after looking at the long and short-term welfare, alterations, and advancements of the platform.

The RoboApe (RBA) ecosystem is not limited to one specific field like other blockchain systems, RoboApe aims to provide a place for people to do everything crypto-related. It'll inevitably include an NFT marketplace where users of the platform can buy, trade, and sell NFTs.

RoboApe is a platform with a goal surrounding meme culture, a meme coin to usher in a new meme age.

Check out this article on RoboApe (RBA) and its plans for world domination.

RoboApe (RBA)

Presale: https://ape.roboape.io/register

Website: http://roboape.io/

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)