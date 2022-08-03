OnePlus Ace Pro was confirmed to be launched today in China at 7 pm local time. Now, the company has announced via a Weibo post that today's launch event has been delayed. OnePlus did not reveal the reason for this postponement and said that it will soon announce the follow-up plans for the same. OnePlus 10T 5G Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

OnePlus Ace Pro (Photo Credits: Weibo)

As scheduled, the OnePlus 10T 5G launch event will take place today at 7:30 pm IST. OnePlus 10T 5G will be rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace Pro and will carry similar specifications. OnePlus Ace Pro will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 120hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM.

The smartphone is confirmed to come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup with support for ICE for improved photo capturing details and 150W fast charging support. OnePlus Ace Pro will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 13 UI.

