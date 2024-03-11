VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: Vasundhara Enclave offers new residential plots and farmhouse land, starting from 150 square yards (30x45 feet) at just 22.5 lac rupees, with larger plots of 300 square yards for 45 lacs. With a minimal booking amount of 51000 rupees, you can secure your spot in this amazing location.

Also Read | NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024: 'Story of This Series Was To See Someone Standing Up To Be a Match-Winner' Says Pat Cummins.

Located opposite the Ecole Globale Girls International School in Horawalla, Dehradun, Vasundhara Enclave boasts stunning views of the river, bridge, forest, hill, and the majestic Bhadraj Temple. Ideal for vacation, farmhouse, holiday, or weekend homes, it also offers the highest Airbnb rental yield in Dehradun.

First preference is given to individuals from Delhi NCR and NRIs, making it a popular choice among discerning buyers. Spearheaded by pioneers in residential and farmland properties, including MS Bisht, Ravindra Chaudhary, and Akash Sharma, Vasundhara Enclave promises superior quality and effective management.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Allegedly Slaps Son, Strangulates Him to Death Over Demand for Money, Tells Cops He Died by Suicide; Arrested After Autopsy Report Reveals Murder.

Conveniently located near prominent landmarks such as DPS Vikas Nagar and Graphic Era Medical College, residents enjoy easy access to essential amenities. Bank loan facilities are available for both plot purchase and home construction, further simplifying the buying process.

In conclusion, Vasundhara Enclave offers more than just a residential space--it offers a lifestyle. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, an investor, or an NRI seeking luxury living, Vasundhara Enclave provides the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and elegance. Contact +91 6399779088 for more information and booking details.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)