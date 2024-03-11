Bengaluru, March 11: The Bengaluru police recently arrested a man for allegedly killing his college-going son in the city. The police arrested the accused on Sunday, March 10, for killing his son over his demands for money. The accused has been identified as Prakash alias Panipuri Prakash (55). The accused told cops that his son Yogesh had reportedly died of suicide.

Acting on Prakash's statement, the Basaveshwara Nagar police registered a case of unnatural death, reports the Indian Express. However, the police arrested Prakash, a panipuri vendor, after the post-mortem report suggested that the deceased was murdered. Bengaluru Shocker: Wife Stabs Sleeping Husband With Kitchen Knife After Not Receiving Present from Him on Wedding Anniversary, Complaint Filed.

Speaking about the incident, a police officer said that Yogesh, who was a final-year student of BBA was addicted to alcohol. He also said that the deceased youth used to pick up fights with his father. On March 6, a fight took place between Yogesh and his father when he came home drunk. Angered, Prakash slapped his son, who collapsed on the ground.

Following this, Prakash strangulated his son to death. Later, he took his son to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead". Scared of being arrested, Prakash told cops that his son died by suicide. As his statements were inconsistent, the police awaited the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death. Bengaluru Shocker: BTech Student Parties in Goa with Friends After Murdering Aunt in Bengaluru, Confesses to Police.

The autopsy report which came later suggested that Yogesh was killed. Post this, the police questioned Prakash, who confessed to his crime. The accused admitted to killing his son and was arrested subsequently.

