Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24: Inverted, a leader in the Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage sector, is thrilled to announce the upcoming establishment of a cutting-edge 4-acre fully automated production plant in Ghilot, Rajasthan. Inverted has pledged Rs 100 cr to the development of this 5GWh new facility. This represents a significant milestone in Inverted's commitment to advancing manufacturing capabilities and supporting regional economic growth. Incorporating advanced robotics and AI-driven systems, the plant will operate with high-quality automation, ensuring precision and consistency in every product. The company also intends to create numerous employment opportunities in the region, contributing to the local economy and fostering community development. Ghilot, Rajasthan, was strategically chosen for its excellent connectivity, skilled workforce, and supportive industrial ecosystem. This location will enable Inverted to efficiently serve domestic and international markets, strengthening its competitive edge. "The establishment of our new fully automated production plant in Ghilot marks a transformative phase for Inverted," said Raghav Jain, CEO of Inverted. "This facility will not only enhance our production capabilities but also underscore our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community development." Construction of the Ghilot plant is set to commence in December 2025, with operations expected to begin by April 2026. Inverted envisions this facility as the first of many initiatives to revolutionize manufacturing and set new industry standards.

